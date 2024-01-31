UniMAP distances itself from Aussie blogger

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) has distanced itself from its former lecturer, blogger Murray Hunter, following the latter’s allegations against the palace and the Shah Alam Stadium project.

UniMAP’s Corporate Communications Centre confirmed that Hunter ceased to be a lecturer at the university, with his termination effective from August 14, 2015.

“The University of Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) is taking the incident involving a writer’s statement against the palace regarding the Shah Alam stadium project very seriously, as it involves issues of religion, race, and the position of the Malay rulers (3R).

“In this regard, UniMAP emphasises that the writer in question, Murray Hunter, was terminated as a university lecturer on August 14, 2015, and has no association with this university,” the centre said in a press release today.

Hunter, an Australian citizen residing in Hat Yai, Thailand, still identifies himself as a UniMAP associate professor on his Research Gate profile, despite his termination.

Recently, Hunter claimed on X that his article titled “Approval to demolish Shah Alam Stadium given under strange circumstances” was blocked by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“Blocked again without notice by MCMC. It seems Malaysia is going back to the dark ages,” Hunter wrote on X.

However, a review by an online portal found the claim to be false, as the article remains accessible through laptops and other applications.

This is not the first time Hunter has dragged the palace into his writings, raising questions about the motives of outsiders intervening in national projects.

UniMAP also urged Hunter to remove his former lecturer position from any social media platform since he is no longer associated with the university.

This precaution is necessary to prevent potential misunderstandings within the community, particularly on sensitive issues, it said.

“The management of UniMAP advises all parties to exercise caution when obtaining information, ensuring its validity, especially concerning the university’s name,” it said.