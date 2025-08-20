Iran maintains partial UN nuclear cooperation amid security review

TEHRAN: Iran cannot completely sever cooperation with the United Nations nuclear watchdog despite recent tensions, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Wednesday.

The minister clarified that the return of International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors now depends on approval from Iran’s security chiefs.

These comments follow Iran’s suspension of cooperation nearly two months ago after its 12-day conflict with Israel in June.

Iran justified its decision by pointing to the IAEA’s failure to condemn Israeli and American strikes on its nuclear facilities.

New parliamentary legislation prompted the withdrawal of the watchdog’s inspectors from Iranian territory.

“We cannot completely cut cooperation with the agency,“ Araghchi said, noting that new fuel rods need to be installed at Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant in the coming weeks which will require the presence of IAEA inspectors.

“Under the law passed by parliament, the return of inspectors will be possible through a decision of the Supreme National Security Council,“ he told the official IRNA news agency in an interview published Wednesday, referring to Iran’s top security body.

Israel initiated an unprecedented attack targeting Iranian nuclear and military installations in mid-June, which also affected residential areas.

The United States separately struck nuclear facilities at Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz.

These military actions disrupted negotiations between Iran and the United States regarding a replacement for the nuclear deal abandoned by President Donald Trump in 2018.

Iran subsequently announced that future cooperation with the agency would assume “a new form”.

The agency’s deputy head visited Tehran earlier this month for discussions with Iranian officials.

Deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed that both parties agreed to “continue consultations” during these talks.

Britain, France and Germany recently threatened to reinstate UN sanctions lifted under the 2015 agreement if Iran refuses to compromise on uranium enrichment and IAEA cooperation. – AFP