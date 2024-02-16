UniMAS to offer Iban language programme

KUCHING: Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) is planning to offer a Bachelor of Education in Iban Language beginning next year to address the current shortage of Iban language teachers in the state.

Its vice-chancellor Prof Dr Ahmad Hata Rasit said the programme would be offered by its Education, Language and Communication Faculty.

“We hope to begin this programme in the first semester of the 2025/2026 session.

“Besides this, this faculty also plans to set up the Borneo languages department which will include the Iban, Bidayuh, Melanau and Sarawak Malay dialect,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier, Ahmad Hata paid a courtesy call on Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who is also the university’s pro-chancellor.

He added that UNIMAS would also introduce another Iban language programme for the communication profession as an elective course during the first semester of the 2024/2025 session. - Bernama