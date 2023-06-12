Unity Government focuses on accelerating economy: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government, whose Madani Economy focuses on economic policy to increase growth, has brought results, especially in new sectors such as digital, green energy, and renewable energy.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the country’s economic growth is also evidenced by the increase in foreign investment into the country which is higher compared to previous years.

He said this during a special interview by TV3 on the Madani government’s first anniversary, which was broadcast tay.

He said the country’s political stability and clear economic policies were also catalysts in injecting confidence in foreign investors to see Malaysia as a profitable investment destination, said Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance.

“In community education, things (related to) governance should be emphasised...I took over power with a mandate without tolerance (for mismanagement). I am grateful, (during) this one-year administration, that there has not been a single rebuttal against any leader on amassing wealth illegally.

“This is a record that cannot be denied,“ he said during the TV3 special interview yesterday. - Bernama