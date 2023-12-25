UNSC resolution fails to address core issue - Mapim

KUALA LUMPUR: It is a matter of great regret that Israel is scaling up its deadly attacks on Gaza even though the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has adopted the resolution for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza.

Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim) president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid described this as a diluted resolution that did not address the core issue of the gross violation of international law by Israel.

“Even a day after the resolution was passed, the Health Ministry in Gaza says 166 Palestinians have been killed and 384 wounded in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours.

“The resolution is meaningless if the aggression of Israel is not put to an end,” he said in a statement here today.

He said although this resolution is a binding international law, many Security Council resolutions are binding international law that Israel did not comply with.

The UNSC on Friday approved a resolution calling for Israel and Hamas to conduct a humanitarian pause throughout the Gaza Strip and to create conditions for a sustainable cease-fire.–Bernama