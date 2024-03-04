Use of AI in strategic locations can enhance border control

PADANG BESAR: The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, today decreed that it was time for the country to use ‘Artificial Intelligence’ (AI), drones and advanced Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) installations at strategic locations to enhance border control.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said that this was in line with what advanced countries were doing to strengthen border control efforts, making it less susceptible to encroachment.

“To address cross-border threats and crime, a holistic policy needs to be continuously formulated, especially between the state and federal government, including the necessity to establish strategic cooperation with neighbouring countries, especially Thailand,“ he said.

His Highness was speaking during a presentation of Aidilfitri cookies at the Wang Kelian Border Checkpoint near here today to security personnel on duty for Aidilfitri at the Malaysia-Thailand border this year.

The presentation ceremony was organised by the Perlis Road Transport Department (JPJ).

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin also hoped that security personnel at the border would remain vigilant, especially during the month of Ramadan and upcoming Aidilfitri, to ensure that the country’s sovereignty is not compromised by incidents of smuggling, human trafficking or other threats to national security and the well-being of the people.

“At this opportunity, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the sacrifices and commitment shown by all security personnel, especially at the Malaysia-Thailand border. Their dedication is truly instrumental in ensuring peace and harmony we enjoy today continues. God willing,“ he said.

His Highness also expressed gratitude to the Federal Government, especially to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, for approving an additional allocation of RM14 million for the redevelopment project of the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security Complex (ICQS) in Wang Kelian during the Prime Minister’s visit to the state last Monday.

“This project will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the overall development landscape of the border, especially here in Wang Kelian,“ he added.