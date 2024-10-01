Use of Jawi scripts on signboards compulsory in Perlis from Feb 1

KANGAR: The Perlis government is making compulsory the use of Jawi script on new signboards put up in the state effective Feb 1.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Asrul Aimran Abd Jalil said the state government was in the final process of drafting the guidelines for the purpose.

He said the use of the Jawi script would only be applied to new applications for approval to install signboards.

“Effective Feb 1, approval for applications to put up signboards will include the requirement for the signboards to have the Jawi script,“ he told Bernama today.

Asrul Aimran said the move was to encourage the learning and usage of Jawi, especially among young people. -Bernama