UTM provides 19 buses to send home students for Aidilfitri

JOHOR BAHRU: Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) has provided 19 buses for 722 students to return to their respective hometowns for the Aidilfitri celebration.

Its vice-chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Fauzi Ismail said the free bus ride home for the students is provided under the “Jom Balik Raya Bersama Zakat UTM” programme.

“This programme shows UTM’s concern for the welfare of its students, thus helping to ease their burden to return to their hometowns,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the programme, sponsored by the Zakat and Welfare Unit, UTM Islamic Center, was organised by the UTM Student Representative Council (MPP) in collaboration with the Department of Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Student and Alumni Affairs, UTM Fleet and the Persatuan Anak Negeri UTM.

According to him, the sponsorship involves a cost of RM41,183, which includes the cost of the bus tickets and the pre-dawn meal kits for the students involved.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Fauzi said the online learning which began today will give space to approximately 22,000 UTM students to return to their hometowns earlier to prepare for Aidilfitri.