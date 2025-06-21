Taman Bukit Kemuning flood: 61 still at relief centre

SHAH ALAM: A total of 61 people from 12 families are still taking shelter at the temporary evacuation centre at Dewan Aster, Section 32 here, following yesterday’s flooding in Taman Bukit Kemuning.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal, the latest update as of noon today shows a decrease in the number of evacuees compared to yesterday, which recorded 298 individuals since the relief centre was opened at 4 pm.

Meanwhile, Shah Alam Section 15 Fire and Rescue Station chief Ahmad Nazmi Halil said that based on monitoring, the situation at the affected location has recovered and is currently under control.

“Based on monitoring by officers and personnel at the site, the weather is clear, floodwaters have fully receded, and the water level in the drainage system has returned to normal,” he told Bernama today.

Yesterday, Shah Alam Zone Fire chief Ahmad Zaidi Safuan said the flooding was believed to have been caused by the failure of the main drainage pump responsible for diverting water from the residential area.