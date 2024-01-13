Video clip of man losing hand in Indonesia , not Bahau, say police

SEREMBAN: In response to a viral video circulating since yesterday, the police have refuted claims that a man lost his hand after being bitten by a tiger in Jempol.

Jempol District Police Chief, Supt Hoo Chang Hook, clarified that the incident is believed to have occurred in Indonesia and was reported by their media over two days ago.

Expressing concern over the spread of misinformation, Hoo urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified information, emphasising the potential of such messages to cause unnecessary public alarm.

“I understand the incident in the video took place in Indonesia, and the loss of hand was due to being bitten by a crocodile. We have not received any report from the public regarding any fights resulting in injuries or cases of being bitten by a tiger.”

Hoo also warned that individuals sharing false information could face legal consequences for misuse of network services under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and intention to cause public alarm under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code.

Earlier, an audio and video clip went viral on WhatsApp claiming a tiger attack occurred in Bahau and advising residents to exercise caution. - Bernama