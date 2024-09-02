Wan Junaidi pays tribute to Abdul Taib’s contributions

KUCHING: Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar paid tribute to his predecessor, Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, for the latter’s immense contributions towards the development of Sarawak.

He said that in an extraordinary span of 51 years of government service, both at the federal level and later assuming the top leadership of Sarawak in 1981, Abdul Taib not only personified, but became synonymous with, Sarawak’s remarkable development.

“He (Abdul Taib) laid a firm foundation stone to make Sarawak one of the most politically stable and economically viable regions in Malaysia today.

“My sincere prayers for Abdul Taib’s well-being and with utmost gratitude and respect, I extend my heartfelt wishes for a peaceful and fulfilling retirement for him,” he said, in his Chinese New Year message here, today.

On Jan 29, Wan Junaidi was sworn in as the 8th Yang Dipertua Negeri, at the State Legislative Assembly Building here.

His appointment, made in accordance with Article 1 of the Sarawak State Constitution, is for a four-year term, from Jan 26, 2024, to Jan 26, 2028, replacing Abdul Taib, who held the post for three terms, beginning March 1, 2014. - Bernama