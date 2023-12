Warning of dangerous level continuous heavy rain in Kelantan, Terengganu until tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of continuous heavy rain of dangerous and bad levels in several areas in Kelantan and Terengganu until tomorrow.

MetMalaysia, in a statement, stated that the continuous heavy rain warning of danger level in Kelantan involves areas in Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai.

The warning of continuous heavy rain at a dangerous level in Terengganu involves areas in Besut, Setiu and Hulu Terengganu.

According to MetMalaysia, the severe rain warning in Kelantan involves the Gua Musang area, while in Terengganu, it covers the areas of Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman.

It also issued a warning of continuous rain for Kedah, covering Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Pendang, Sik and Baling, Hulu Perak in Perak, Jerantut, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang and the whole of Perlis until tomorrow.–Bernama