Water supply disruption in Jertih will affect local economy

JERTIH: The water supply disruption affecting 11 villages in Kampung Raja and Keluang subdistricts here that began at the start of the year and is expected to last till Jan 21, will not only impact domestic users, but also local businesses, especially laundrettes and resort operators.

Damai Beach Resort assistant operations manager Hafizuddin Amlin said the resort would face issues obtaining clean water for their guests.

“Syarikat Air Terengganu Sdn Bhd (SATU) does offer water supply service to commercial interests like resorts for a certain fee.

“But we feel it is ineffective for us to use this service as our high daily water usage will surely raise our operational costs,” he told Bernama at the resort near Bukit Keluang beach here today, adding that he had to carry 2,000 litres of water every three days in Jertih, which is 40 kilometres away.

“The water supply ferried by lorry is only for special functions at the resort hall, while water for rooms are drawn from tube wells.

“Our guests have complained of the unsatisfactory quality of water as it has a rusty colour, but we have to resort to such measures,” he said as he expressed hope that the problem could be resolved earlier than the expected period.

Meanwhile, Che Zaini Hassan, 51, has had to shutter his laundrette at Kampung Pangkalan Nyireh for three days from Tuesday till Thursday due to the water disruption.

“I had to hire people to install a tube well at the back of my laundrette to ensure I can continue operating.

“My laundrette only opened yesterday using tube well water, he said as he suggested that certain measures be taken, including the installation of a bypass of the water main, to ensure such water supply disruptions do not occur for long periods. - Bernama