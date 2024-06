KUALA LUMPUR: A weak earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale was detected 50 kilometres (km) from Semporna, Sabah at 2.49 pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said in a statement that the epicentre of the quake was 4.4 degrees north and 118.9 degrees east at a depth of 10 km.

The department said that the earthquake would not result in a tsunami threat to Malaysia.