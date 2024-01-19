Wearing of sports attire allowed for 2024/2025 school session: Fadhlina

PUTRAJAYA: Students can continue to wear sports attire to school for the 2024/2025 session which begins in March, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the decision was made based on engagement sessions held with all the relevant parties, including the teaching fraternity and parents.

She said a circular and further information regarding the matter would be issued to the State Education Department for distribution to all schools soon.

“The Ministry of Education (MoE) decided to allow the wearing of sports attire in schools to be continued, namely two days of proper school uniform, two days of sports attire and one day of co-curricular attire,” she said in her MoE New Year message here today.

According to her, this is to ease the burden on parents and enable them to make early preparations for the new school session.

Fadhlina later told a media conference that schools would be given the freedom to stipulate the day for wearing school uniform, sports attire and co-curricular wear.-Bernama