Widow of security guard finds relief in Perkeso’s monthly pension

IPOH: Although still grieving with the loss of her husband, the family’s breadwinner, Nursyakinah Abdul Ghani, felt a sense of relief as the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) promptly addressed the immediate needs of her four children, aged seven months to 13 years.

Nursyakinah, 33, widow of the late Razis Jamal, 41, a security guard who was suspected to have been killed on Jan 3, is eligible to receive a pension benefit of RM1,522.08 per month for life.

“Thank God, I feel very grateful because all this time, my late husband has been a reliable income earner because I am a full-time housewife.

“When this kind of (Perkeso) benefit comes, it means I will have income every month that can be used for my children’s expenses and schooling,” she said at the presentation of Perkeso’s Funeral Management Benefits amounting to RM2,000 by Perak Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman, A. Sivanesan, here today.

On Jan 3, Razis was found dead at a camping site in Gunung Lang at 2.30 pm and following the incident, police arrested a 31-year-old male suspect to assist in investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Meanwhile, Nursyakinah intends to continue with her small business of producing ice cream and fulfilling kuih orders, a venture she undertook while her husband was still alive.

She said despite its modest income, at least the money derived from sales covers pocket-money for three of her four children who are still schooling.

“From the beginning, we have been thrifty, only buying what we need and rarely bought new clothes. The children have been educated that way. Now even if I get monthly help, I will still continue doing business to ensure the children’s needs are covered,” said Nursyakinah who also bears a house rent of RM320.

In the meantime, Sivanesan said the benefits channelled from Perkeso to Nursyakinah’s account will start from the beginning of February.

In another development, Sivanesan said Perkeso had ordered a construction company to pay three months in salary arrears to 13 Pakistani workers in Kampung Changkat Tualang, Kampar.

He said the order was issued after receiving a complaint that the workers had not been paid since October last year.

“Through discussions conducted with the Department of Manpower (JTK), the employer agreed to settle the salary arrears as early as last Friday. This issue should have been resolved, however we will monitor to make sure the payment is actually made,” he said. -Bernama