Wisma Putra: Malaysia to contribute additional RM10m to UNRWA

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will contribute an additional RM10 million (US$2.1 million) to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), bringing the country’s total contribution to RM20 million (US$4.21 million).

A statement from Wisma Putra on Friday said Malaysia agreed to the additional contribution as the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate and the current financial challenges faced by the agency.

Wisma Putra said Malaysia continues and remains steadfast in its commitment to providing essential aid and support to UNRWA amidst the current financial challenges faced by the relief agency.

According to the statement, in a show of support to UNRWA, Malaysia on 17 Nov 2023 channelled RM10 million (US$2.1 million) to the agency utilising funds from the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine (AAKRP).

This is on top of Malaysia’s five-year pledge to UNRWA of USD200,000 annually from 2021 to 2025, it added.

The statement also pointed out to date 12 major contributing countries have suspended their voluntary funding to UNRWA following allegations of the involvement of 12 its staff members in the 7 Oct 2023 attack, resulting in a shortfall of funding.

Wisma Putra said Malaysia welcomes the announcement made by four countries, namely Australia, Iceland, Canada and Sweden on the resumption of their funding to UNRWA.

Malaysia will continue to support UNRWA and its essential work to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians, the statement said. -Bernama