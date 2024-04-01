Wisma Putra: No reports of Malaysians involved in Iran bombing

PUTRAJAYA: So far there have been no reports of Malaysians involved in the bombings at the Kerman Cemetery in the city of Kerman on 3 Jan (Wednesday) which has claimed at least 95 lives and left several hundreds injured, said the Foreign Ministry in a statement today.

According to the statement , the Embassy of Malaysia in Tehran is closely monitoring the developments and is actively liaising with the local authorities.

“All Malaysians in Iran, particularly in the city of Kerman, are urged to keep abreast of the latest developments, take due precautions and adhere to travel advisories from local authorities,” the statement added.

The statement said the Embassy of Malaysia in Tehran is reachable for assistance at No.25, 2nd Alley, North Zarafshan St, Shahrak-e-Gharb or through telephone (+98 21 880724444 or +98 21 88078606), and via email at mwtehran@kln.gov.my or mwconsular.teh@gmail.com.

The statement said Malaysia strongly condemns the bombings and firmly rejects any acts of violence and terrorism in all of its forms and calls for the perpetrators of this attack to be swiftly brought to justice.

“Malaysia expresses its deepest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy, as well as to the government and people of Iran. We also pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” the statement added. -Bernama