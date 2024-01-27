Woman duped of RM380,000 in non-existent Interpol Investment scheme via Whatsapp

IPOH: A woman lost RM381,890 to an ‘Interpol/FS Investment’ syndicate scam through the Whatsapp application since March 2021.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the 63-year-old woman, who is a former director of a company, made a police report today when she realised she has been duped through the investment scheme by two individuals she has never met.

“The victim first met a female suspect who introduced herself as the administrator of the ‘Interpol Get Rich Quick Investment Scheme’ group through Whatsapp on March 2, 2021.

“Soon after, the victim was introduced to another woman who claimed to be the owner of Interpol. The victim never met the two suspects and only communicated using Whatsapp.

Both suspects are said to have persuaded the victim to make payments to participate in a get-rich-quick investment scheme that promises a return of investment almost every week if she completes a ‘task’,” he said today.

Mohd Yusri said the victim ended up making 112 transactions into the suspect’s account since March 2, 2021 until Aug 28, 2022, with an estimated total of RM381,890.

He added that the victim never received any money back as promised after over one year of participation in the investment scheme.

According to Mohd Yusri, the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Yesterday, Mohd Yusri was reported to have said that a 69-year-old woman, who is a retired teacher, lost RM442,947 after being deceived by a non-existent investment scheme through social media since August last year.-Bernama