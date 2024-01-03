PETALING JAYA: A woman’s car in Kuala Lumpur plummeted from the first floor of a car park earlier today.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department confirmed in a statement that the incident took place at 1.05pm along Jalan P.Ramlee.

The operations control centre said 15 personnel, an emergency medical rescue vehicle and two fire engines were dispatched.

“When they arrived, they found a car overturned with its roof smashed in.

“A woman in the vehicle suffered injuries to her head and knees,“ the statement read according to The Star.

The woman is currently receiving treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur and police will investigate the cause of the incident.

