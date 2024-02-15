Work on Penang Silicon Island continues despite suit - CM

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state government is continuing its reclamation work on the 930-hectare man-made Silicon Island as planned until a court decision is made on the suit filed by seven fishermen and two non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said some processes need to be adhered to before a decision is made in court regarding the suit filed by the fishermen and the two NGOs, namely Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) and Jaringan Ekologi dan Iklim (JEDI).

“So far, we are continuing with work at the site because this matter just started and it needs to go through court processes before any decision can be made.

“Any action needs to wait for the court’s order, so we wait,” he told a media conference today.

He also confirmed that the state government received the legal documents on Feb 13 and handed the matter over to the State Legal Advisor.

“I confirm that the Chief Minister’s Office received the documents on Feb 13 and the date given for the case management is Feb 19.

“We have handed it over to the State Legal Advisor, who will hold an engagement session on behalf of the state government with the parties named in the suit.

“The State Legal Advisor will take the necessary action,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that seven fishermen, led by Sungai Batu fisherman unit chief Zakaria Ismail, together with SAM and JEDI applied for a judicial review for the Penang South Island (PSI) project at the Penang High Court on Dec 29.

The application for a judicial review is to challenge the planning permission approval given by the director of the Penang Town and Country Planning Department (PLANMalaysia) on Aug 21, 2023 for the reclamation project.

The nine applicants also named the director of Penang PLANMalaysia, Penang State Planning Committee, Penang state government and project developer, SRS Consortium Sdn Bhd as respondents in the suit. - Bernama