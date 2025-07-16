Ahmad Zahid strengthens Malaysia-New Zealand ties in Wellington visit

WELLINGTON: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi continued his official working visit to New Zealand with high-level engagements aimed at boosting bilateral relations.

His packed schedule included meetings with key ministers and discussions on indigenous community development, halal industry cooperation, and higher education opportunities.

Ahmad Zahid, who also serves as Minister of Rural and Regional Development, began his day with a meeting with New Zealand’s Minister for Māori Development, Tama Potaka.

The discussion focused on policies for indigenous communities and potential collaboration to empower Malaysia’s Orang Asli.

Later, he held bilateral talks with Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour, followed by the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) at the Beehive building. The LOI signifies a mutual commitment to expand future cooperation between both nations.

Strengthening ties with New Zealand’s Muslim community was another key agenda. Ahmad Zahid visited Kilbirnie Mosque and engaged in dialogue with the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ). He also attended an official luncheon hosted by Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

The Halal Forum, co-organised by Malaysia’s Halal Industry Development Council (MPIH) and New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), was a highlight of the visit. Held at the National Library of New Zealand, the event aimed to enhance collaboration in halal food exports and certification.

Ahmad Zahid also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on higher education, facilitating more opportunities for Malaysian students in New Zealand. His visit concludes on Friday after meetings with the Minister of Agriculture, Trade and Investment, Todd McClay, and a gathering with the Malaysian diaspora in Wellington. - Bernama