Workshop owner claims trial to submitting false claims to Pahang SUK office

KUANTAN: A workshop owner pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to two counts of submitting false claims totalling RM31,068 to the Pahang State Secretary’s (SUK) office two years ago.

Lee Kok Sing, 49, was charged with submitting invoices of RM11,154 and RM19,914 for the replacement of several Nissan X-Trail spare parts, which he did not actually carry out.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Pahang SUK office, Wisma Sri Pahang here on Oct 11 and Dec 15, 2021.

The charges were framed under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(2) of the same act, which carries imprisonment for a term not exceeding 20 years and a fine not less than RM10,000 or five times the value involved, whichever is higher, if convicted.

The court fixed bail at RM15,000 with one surety and allowed the prosecution’s request for the accused to report to the MACC office every month and to surrender his passport to the court until the disposal of the case.

The court also set Feb 27 for mention. - Bernama