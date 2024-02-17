World Whale Day: Raising awareness for endangered marine mammals

KUALA LUMPUR: Public awareness of endangered marine species, particularly whales, is essential for ensuring the survival of these mammals for future generations.

The Department of Fisheries (DOF), in a statement in conjunction with World Whale Day, emphasised the importance of protecting the species, calling for collaborative efforts by all parties to prevent the mammal from going extinct.

“To protect endangered animal species, various initiatives must be taken by all parties, and DOF will continue to support and always be ready to cooperate in whale conservation efforts as well as various other maritime protection initiatives,“ it said.

The DOF undertook various measures to bolster the survival of the mammal, including organising campaigns, workshops, and activities in partnership with the Fisheries Research Institute (IPP) in Rantau Abang, all geared towards raising public awareness.

In addition, participation in international forums and negotiations serves as a diplomatic effort with foreign countries to intensify support for whale protection initiatives, it said.

The DOF also partnered with universities such as Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) to utilise their scientific expertise, research capabilities, and community networks to support whale conservation efforts.

As part of its advocacy efforts, the department has established collaborations with various non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

To preserve and conserve the marine species, the DOF advised the public to reduce single-use plastic usage, refrain from disposing of toxic waste into the sea, and support organisations combating sea pollution by participating in beach cleanup activities.

“It is important to allow whales to remain undisturbed in their natural habitat without providing food, especially if they’re stranded on the coast, to prevent undue stress on these mammals,“ said the DOF.

In the same statement, the DOF also shared a series of whale sightings based on the migration patterns and routes observed by these mammals.

Among them were Bryde’s whale (Balaenoptera edeni) in the waters of Langkawi in June 2022; Omura’s whale (Balaenoptera omurai) near the coast of Sabah in 2012; and Sei’s whale (Balaenoptera borealis), the third largest whale species in Carey Island and Banting, Selangor; Nenasi Beach, Pahang; and Sungai Sarang Buaya, Batu Pahat, Johor.

Whales, an endangered marine species, are protected under Section 27 of the Fisheries Act 1985, which states that no person shall fish for, disturb, harass, catch, or take any aquatic mammal that is found beyond the jurisdiction of any state in Malaysia.

Those found guilty of committing such offences may face a fine of up to RM5,000.

World Whale Day is observed on Feb 18 every year to raise awareness and underline the importance of protecting the marine species.-Bernama