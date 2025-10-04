MALAYSIA’s top men’s doubles pair, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsan, continued their fine run by advancing to the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) in Ningbo, China today.

In their second-round match at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, the tournament’s top seeds needed 48 minutes to defeat Thailand’s Kittinupong Kedren-Dechapol Puavaranukroh 21-18, 22-20.

Awaiting the world number two pair in the next round are home favourites Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi.

Joining them in the last eight are Malaysia’s second men’s doubles pair, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, who dispatched India’s Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi 21-15, 21-14.

The 2022 world champions are set to face the tournament’s third seeds from Indonesia, Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

Meanwhile, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun’s campaign ended after they were defeated by Taiwan’s Liu Kuang Heng-Yang Po Han 12-21, 21-16, 18-21.

Yap Roy King-Wan Arif Wan Junaidi also bowed out, losing to China’s Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang 21-17, 14-21, 11-21.

In the women’s doubles event, Go Pei Kee-Teoh Mei Xing were ousted by China’s Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan, losing 5-21, 13-21.