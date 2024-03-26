Yakeb, DPMUM channel Ramadan, Aidilfitri aid to ex-athletes

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 50 former athletes can look forward to a brighter Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration this year after receiving Ramadan and Aidilfitri contributions from the National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb) and Muslim Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (DPMUM).

Yakeb chairman Datuk Noorul Ariffin Abdul Majeed (pix) said the RM20,000 incentive was distributed in the form of cash and essential goods to the selected ex-athletes.

“Overall, the cash aid amounted to RM10,000 and the essential goods were around RM200 to RM300 per person. The goods are for making Raya cookies and cakes. We have 58 former athletes and we visited eight previously and the other 50 today,” he said after handing over the Ramadan Al-Mubarak donations here today.

He said Yakeb will channel Hari Raya assistance in a programme together with the National Sports Council (NSC) tomorrow as well as another similar programme with the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on April 4.

Meanwhile, national track cycling legend Rosman Alwi, one of the recipients today, said the incentive will at least help ease the burden of preparing for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

“Alhamdulillah, thank you Yakeb and DPMUM for appreciating and remembering us old athletes and assisting us. I hope such aid will continue,” he said. -Bernama