Report on Malaysia listed as a state sponsor of terror is false - Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: A news report attributed to Reuters that Malaysia is the first country in Southeast Asia to be listed by the United States as a state sponsor of terror is false.

“Any claims that Reuters reported that Malaysia is the first country in Southeast Asia to be listed by the United States as a state sponsor of terror are false,” the news agency posted on its X platform (formerly known as Twitter).

Reuters said it did not report this, in response to a news article that has been widely circulated, especially on WhatsApp, an instant messaging service provider.