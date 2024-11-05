No reports involving 3R issues received during KKB by-electon campaign - IGP

HULU SELANGOR: Police have not received any report involving 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues throughout the 14-day campaign for the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) state by-election.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that based on police monitoring and observation, none of the contesting parties were found to have raised such issues during their campaign, as focus was given more on development issues.

“In terms of security control, most of our officers and personnel are already well versed in maintaining public order and safety, especially for the voters and election workers,” he said when met after attending a briefing at the Hulu Selangor District Police headquarters here today.

The two-week campaign period for the KKB polls began on April 27 and ended at midnight last night.

Meanwhile, Razarudin said 190 campaign permits were approved for contesting parties and candidates for the by-election.

The by-election is a four-cornered fight involving Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

The seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, of DAP on March 21 due to cancer.