Zahid expresses appreciation of PDRM, hopes police keep up service

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) hopes that the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will continue to be strong and enthusiastic in carrying out very challenging tasks in maintaining the sovereignty, security, well-being of the people and the country.

He said it is a necessity for the police and the community to continue to establish good relations in line with the slogan ‘Police and the People are inseparable’ in terms of security.

“Police have a heavy and challenging task. It is appropriate that the mutual relationship between the police and the community must always be established and remain intact in order to jointly maintain peace and public order in this country.

“I hope PDRM will continue to be strong and enthusiastic to serve and safeguard the sovereignty, security, well-being of the people and the country,“ he said in an update his Facebook page in conjunction with 217th Police Day celebration today.

Ahmad Zahid also described PDRM as being ‘very close’ to him because he has been the minister in charge of the force during his tenure as Home Minister from 2013 to 2018.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the 217th Police Day celebration, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail invited Malaysians to defend the country and maintain peace, order and unity in the country.

“Peace, order and unity of the people and the country are so valuable and we must defend them together,“ he said through a post on his Facebook account.

He also thanked the police for their service and sacrifice in carrying out their duty to protect the security of the people and the country, besides expressing his appreciation to the retired uniformed forces.

“The highest respect for the heroes and heroines of the force in the past for all their services to see the land of Malaysia continue to remain harmonious, peaceful and sovereign until the end,“ he said.

Also wishing Happy Police Day was Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil who expressed his appreciation to the uniformed force.

“May members of the force continue to provide the best service to the community, apart from preserving the sovereignty and well-being of our beloved homeland. Thank you for all your services and sacrifices,“ he said. -Bernama