Ahmad Zahid denies offering individual party sec-gen post during UMNO 2018 elections

KOTA KINABALU: UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has denied allegations that he offered the position of party Secretary-General to an individual in exchange for supporting him as UMNO president during the party’s 2018 elections.

Ahmad Zahid said that the claims made by the individual, who is now an opposition leader and has been used as part of the opposition’s campaign for the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election, are not true.

“... I advise him to repent quickly,“ he said at a press conference after chairing a coordination meeting between the Rural and Regional Development Minister and rural exco members (MEXCLUB) here today, without specifically naming the individual.

During the 2018 UMNO elections, the contest for the party presidency was between Ahmad Zahid, Khairy Jamaluddin and Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.