Zahid: HAWA can be key player in championing women's affairs

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno’s Women and Family Affairs Council (HAWA) has the potential to be a platform for the community, especially women and families, to address challenges and issues that are of interest to them.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said HAWA has been crucial in championing women's affairs and nation-building.

“Heartiest congratulations to HAWA Chairman Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil and the HAWA leadership team,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Yesterday, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, officiated the opening of the HAWA office at Menara Dato’ Onn, World Trade Centre here.

HAWA was established on March 22 last year after Umno’s first Supreme Council meeting post party elections. -Bernama