Zahid: Single body to standardise TVET, for uniform quality of programme

PUTRAJAYA: The government will create a single body for rating Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes to standardise the quality of courses offered, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid who is also National TVET Council Committee chairman said the decision was made at the TVET Council Meeting No. 1/2024 which he chaired here today.

He said the measures were also to avoid a ‘mismatch’ or non-alignment of the courses offered with the needs of the industry.

“Coordination is done for the recognition and rating of TVET (graduates) where the unification to a single rating body is done in collaboration with the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) and the Department of Labour (JTK).

“It is to adapt all TVET courses based on the demand of the industry, unlike before where the syllabus in TVET was based on what the TVET institution can offer,“ he said in a press conference after the National TVET Council meeting. -Bernama