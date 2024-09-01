Zaliha: Federal Territory Minister Council to be reactivated

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Territories Minister Council will be activated again for the channeling of inputs towards the planning and formulation of policies as well as the strategic development of Kuala Lumpur, said Minister in the Prime Minister (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

In a statement today, Zaliha said she had chaired the Federal Territories Minister Council Meeting No. 1 2024 with nine policy issues as focus of discussions and actions to be taken.

The meeting will also be a platform to resolve policy issues based on the reports of matters that have been decided at the Kuala Lumpur Mayor’s Consultation Meeting with Kuala Lumpur Members of Parliament, she said.

The last time the council meeting was held was in 2019.

She said the meeting will be chaired by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) and will consist of all Members of Parliament in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and representatives from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“The meeting will be held every three months as a continuous step to deal with developments and needs in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, besides playing an important role in ensuring that every decision and strategic move is based on current needs and takes into account the expectations of the people in Kuala Lumpur,“ she said.-Bernama