Zambry: Five focus areas encompassing 20 aspirations for MOHE this year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) will emphasise five main focus areas, encompassing 20 aspirations, to be implemented this year towards enhancing the performance and excellence of higher education.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir (pix) said that the five main focus areas are the provision of the nation's best talents, strengthening the research and innovation ecosystem, implementing a new approach to knowledge transfer and sharing, internationalisation of higher education, and enhancing the enabling ecosystem.

“Since the first day of shouldering the responsibility and duty as the Minister of Higher Education, I have immersed myself in studying all the essential documents about the ministry’s plans, especially those involving strategies and statistics.

“Therefore, I can conclude that there are five main dimensions that can be identified as the ‘main focus areas of MOHE’ in line with the goals and aspirations outlined in the National Higher Education Strategic Plan 2023-2025,” he said at the launch of MOHE Aspirations for 2024 at Universiti Malaya here today.

Zambry, who has been helming MOHE for a month now, said that the five main focus areas, including the 20 aspirations, are the result of discussions involving various parties, addressing the inclusivity and openness of the country's higher education sector to all groups, including Persons with Disabilities (PwD). -Bernama