Zayn Rayyan’s clothes sent to chemistry dept for analysis

PETALING JAYA: The clothes worn by six-year-old autistic boy Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, when he was found dead at a stream near the Idaman Apartments, Damansara Damai here have been sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said they were collecting information and looking for new leads that could assist their investigations into the death of the boy.

“The information received so far is very limited and we are working hard ot gather information that could assist investigations while waiting for the results of the forensic analysis from the Chemistry Department,” he said when contacted by Bernama, adding that they have recorded statements from 20 individuals, including the boy’s parents and the man who found the body last Wednesday.

The police have also gathered information from house to house from the 18 residential blocks in the area.

Meanwhile, Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abd Hamid said they would not be releasing the entire results of the autopsy to the public as it might disrupt investigations, adding that the police needed to preserve the confidentiality of the information they had so that the investigation could be completed properly.

“When the police have information that can be shared, the Selangor police chief (Datuk Hussein Omar Khan) will definitely make an announcement,” he said during a media conference at the location of the incident here today. - Bernama