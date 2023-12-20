Zayn Rayyan’s murder: Bukit Aman CID director visits crime scene

PETALING JAYA: Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain visited Apartment Idaman Damansara Damai here today to monitor progress of the investigation into the murder of autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin.

Mohd Shuhaily arrived at the apartment around 1.10 pm on a high-powered motorcycle, accompanied by two patrol cars. He was later briefed on the case by a few policemen, believed to be the investigation officers.

Later, Mohd Shuhaily was seen entering Block R of the apartment, believed to inspect the crime scene, including the stream where the child’s body was found.

However, when asked about the progress of the case by the media, Mohd Shuhaily declined to comment. “No statement from me, everything is from the Selangor Police Chief,“ he said briefly before leaving the apartment at around 2.30 pm.

The six-year-old child was reported missing on Dec 5 in Damansara Damai before his body was found near a stream, approximately 200 metres from his apartment block in Idaman Apartments, the following day.

The victim is believed to have been murdered, as the post-mortem revealed signs of injuries to the neck and body due to self-defence. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. -Bernama