Zayn Rayyan’s parents remanded for seven days

PETALING JAYA: The parents of a 6-year-old autistic boy who were found dead in Damansara Damai last December were remanded for seven days by the Magistrate’s Court here on Friday.

Magistrate Azura Mohd Saad granted the remand application from police for the married couple and they will be held until June 9th, according to Sinar Harian.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said they were arrested based on the results of intelligence and investigation from the first day of the incident.

“The arrest was based on intelligence from the day of the incident until now. This arrest is to help the investigation.

“They were remanded for seven days, investigated according to Section 302 of the Penal Code (murder),“ he was quoted as saying.

The victim, Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, was reported missing from his residential area on December 6th before his body was discovered in a nearby creek around 10 p.m. that night.

A group of residents searching the area made the discovery about 200 metres from the boy’s home.

An autopsy revealed injuries to Zayn’s neck and body consistent with a criminal act, indicating the child was murdered.

However, police have not released any potential motives or details about the couple’s alleged involvement at this stage of the investigation.

ALSO READ: Police arrest Zayn Rayyan’s parents