12-year-old missing after swimming in Kedah river

PETALING JAYA: A search operation continues for a 12-year-old boy who disappeared while swimming in a river near the Teloi Kanan Felda settlement in Baling, Kedah, on Monday.

According to the New Straits Times, Mohd Hakim Fikri Hishamuddin was reported missing around 4.16pm yesterday, prompting an immediate response from local authorities.

Baling Fire and Rescue Station chief Assistant Fire Superintendent Zulkhairi Mat Tanjil stated that rescue teams initially focused their efforts on surface searches along the river where the boy was last seen.

The search resumed this morning with expanded support from various units, including police, the Civil Defence Force, and local community members.

Authorities are continuing their efforts to locate the missing child as of press time.