138 more people evacuated due to floods in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The number of evacuees from the four flood-affected villages in Kinabatangan increased to 138 people from 30 families as of 4 pm today from 131 people (29 families) this morning.

Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said all the victims are being accommodated at the relief centre at PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Garam.

Kinabatangan was declared a flood disaster area last April 2 following continuous rain and the rise in river water to dangerous levels.

Seven villages in the district, located about 306 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu, were affected by the floods and the PPS at SK Bukit Garam was opened at 6 pm Wednesday to accommodate the victims.

Meanwhile, in JOHOR BAHRU, the number of victims in the flood-affected district of Batu Pahat showed a slight increase as at 4 pm today, totalling 285 people (94 families), from 254 people (88 families) this morning.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani aid all the victims are at the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Gading.

“The water in Sungai Senggarang in Batu Pahat is at the warning level of 3.36 metres, while Sungai Batu Pahat recorded an alert level at 2.30 metres,” he said in a statement.

The weather is reported fine in Johor Bahru, Mersing and Kota Tinggi, while in other areas, it is cloudy.