13MP allocates RM93.9 billion for development in less developed states

KUALA LUMPUR: The 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) establishes a clear direction for national economic development by prioritising the reduction of regional disparities and promoting strategic investments.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan confirmed an estimated RM93.9 billion will be allocated specifically for developing six less developed states including Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis, Terengganu, Sabah, and Sarawak.

This substantial funding will support the construction of essential infrastructure such as roads, clean water supply systems, electricity networks, and internet connectivity to stimulate local economic activities.

He announced that a total of 2,800 kilometres of rural roads will be constructed under the 13MP with 70% of these projects located in the less developed states.

Regional development will be further enhanced through high-impact initiatives including the Kedah Rubber City and Special Border Economic Zones in Bukit Kayu Hitam.

Additional significant projects comprise the Perlis Inland Port, Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park, and the Maritime Industrial City.

Eastern states including Kelantan, Pahang, and Terengganu have been designated as primary food production hubs under the development plan.

Sarawak will spearhead hydro-based energy development and hydrogen technology advancements as part of this regional strategy.

The corridor authorities aim to realise RM75 billion in investments during the 13MP period while creating 50,000 skilled job opportunities.

Amir Hamzah also highlighted that the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone has already secured RM1.34 billion in investment commitments with another RM75 million under negotiation involving 70 international and local companies. – Bernama