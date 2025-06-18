PUTRAJAYA: The 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) is expected to be tabled in Parliament on July 28, MADANI Government spokesman Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today.

Fahmi, who is also the Minister of Communications, said that during today’s Cabinet meeting, Economy Ministry secretary-general Datuk Nor Azmie Diron presented a briefing and a brief summary on the implementation of the 13MP.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had requested all ministries to review the draft presented and provide feedback to the Economy Ministry soon before it is finalised for tabling in Parliament.

“I believe the tabling of the 13MP is expected to take place on July 28, 2025.

“This, Insya-Allah, will be the first Malaysia Plan to be tabled by the Prime Minister (Anwar),” he said at his weekly press conference here.

Yesterday, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said that the 13MP would mark a turning point in the government’s efforts to address national economic challenges, including development and income gaps, limited fiscal space, and the slow pace of structural economic transition.

The 13MP, which covers the 2026-2030 period, is one of the government’s key policy documents for implementing the MADANI Economy agenda.

On another matter, Fahmi said the Prime Minister also reminded Cabinet members to continue efforts to upgrade and improve 30 schools located in military camps across the country.

He added that the Prime Minister was also satisfied with the progress of work on the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) project by Lumut Naval Shipyard (Lunas), describing it as a commendable achievement.

“Projects like the LCS, which have been successfully undertaken and are able to be completed, including by local engineers, are a proud achievement,” he said.