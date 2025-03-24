1,482 children enrolled in 71 Orang Asli schools - MOE

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,482 children have enrolled in 71 Orang Asli schools as of Feb 17 this year, said Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh.

He said the Education Ministry (MOE) is committed to extending preschool education, which is part of the key agenda under the ministry’s educational reforms, adding that 140 preschool classes have been established nationwide as of February this year.

“Preschool (classes) have been established within schools in remote village areas. Currently, there are 98 Orang Asli schools, of which 71 have a total of 80 preschool classes,“ he said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Manolan Mohamad, who asked whether the ministry plans to establish preschool classes in remote Orang Asli villages.

Replying to Manolan’s supplementary question regarding efforts to broaden education access to Orang Asli villages, particularly to tackle illiteracy among students with learning issues, Wong said the MOE’s primary focus is first providing access to education.

“In terms of education access for Orang Asli children in remote areas, the MOE has expanded the Comprehensive Special Model School 9 (K9) and Comprehensive Special Model School 11 (K11) initiatives in recent years.

“This year the K11 initiative includes five more classes to ensure that the children have access to preschool, primary and secondary education,“ he said.

Wong added that the ministry established 28 K9 schools and two K11 schools last year.