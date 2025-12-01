KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 150 volunteer trainees from across the country today registered at the Territorial Army’s 515 Regiment Camp, to participate in the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0, which officially resumed after a seven-year hiatus.

The trainees arrived at the camp compound at 7.30 am, accompanied by family members offering their support. The registration process ran from 7 am to 11 am, under cloudy skies.

Participants in the PLKN 3.0 trial period, aged between 18 and 25, will undergo 45 days of training, blending military and statehood components, with the programme concluding on Feb 25.

The reintroduction of the programme, which is being rolled out in stages, aims to instil patriotism, national unity, and a sense of identity among Malaysia’s youth, while also equipping them with resilience to tackle life’s challenges, through both physical and mental training experiences.

