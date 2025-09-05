1,500 runners expected at FT cross country run

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur Athletic Association Cross Country 2025 is set to be held on July 6 at Padang Merbok in Kuala Lumpur, with about 1,500 participants expected for its 38th edition.

Association president Datuk Seri Dr V. Pulainthiran said the annual race would feature 11 categories, including two road race divisions open to both men and women.

Pulainthiran said the event has seen increasing participation each year.

“The entries for school categories increased to 539 participants last year compared with 2023. We also had 81 foreign participants. So, we are hopeful that this year’s numbers will grow.”

He was speaking at the official launch of the run at Hotel Olympic yesterday.

“We will also continue to host the 15km road race under categories J and K for those who do not wish to participate in the cross-country run.”

Pulainthiran expressed gratitude to STM Lottery for its ongoing support of the event.

“I must state that without your strong commitment, hosting such a large-scale event would not be possible. STM Lottery not only sponsors the annual cross-country run but also provides various prizes for many other events organised by the association.”

Present at the launch was STM Lottery Sdn Bhd Community and Sustainability general manager Giam Say Khoon.

This marks the eighth consecutive year that STM Lottery Sdn Bhd has acted as the event’s title sponsor.

“STM Lottery is honoured to once again serve as the title sponsor of this event alongside our trusted partner, the Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur Athletic Association.

“Our support for this event goes beyond sponsorship. It reflects our deep commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle, nurturing young talent and fostering community spirit through the love of running.”

Giam also expressed hope for increased participation this year.

“This year’s cross-country promises to be inclusive and exciting, featuring 11 running categories designed for all ages and fitness levels, including the popular 5km Fun Run. More than just a race, this event brings people together, encouraging perseverance, health and unity.”

He said more exciting prizes would be up for grabs in this year’s lucky draw.

Those interested in registering or learning more about the event can visit RaceXAsia at racexasia.com/event/go-for-it-ftklaa-cross-country-2025-cros25 or CheckpointSpot at v3.checkpointspot.asia/event/FTKLAA-Cross-Country-25.

Early bird registration is open until May 14, with standard rates ranging from RM30 to RM60 per participant.