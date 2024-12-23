16 men charged with becoming members of organised crime group ‘Geng Pacific Siva’

BUTTERWORTH: Sixteen men were charged in the Sessions Court here today with becoming members of an organised crime group known as “Geng Pacific Siva”.

They are M. Subramaniam, 44, G. Tilagarajan, 36, M. Kesavan, 39, N.Sharvin, 26, T. Ligen Kumar, 26, M. Dineswaren, 24, P. Kirubaagaran, 23, G. Meheshkumara, 27. and M. Janagesh, 28.

The other seven accused are R. Logeswaaraaj, 30, k. Hendry, 44, M. Sivasangkaran, 40, M. Partiben, 29, S. Arunan, 32. S. Denneswaran, 28, and V. Alagis, 31.

No plea was recorded from all of them after the charge was read out in Tamil before Judge Nor Azah Kasran as they are detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) and the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

All of them, except Arunan and Subramaniam, are charged with becoming members of the organised crime group in Seberang Perai Tengah District, Penang. between June 2016 to 26 Nov 2024.

Arunan and Subramaniam are alleged to have committed a similar offence between Feb 2019 to 26 Nov 2024.

All of them were charged under Section 130V (1) of the Penal Code which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years upon conviction.

They were not allowed bail and the court set Feb 7 for mention for the submission of documents.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Yazid Mustaqim Roslan and Lina Hanini.