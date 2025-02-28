16 police personnel dismissed in January - Bukit Aman

MELAKA: A total of 16 police officers and rank-and-file personnel were dismissed in January this year, according to Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad.

He said that the dismissals included four senior officers holding the rank of inspector, while the rest comprised lower-ranking personnel.

“Most of those dismissed were involved in narcotics-related offences, including drug possession, and were subsequently charged and convicted in court.

“They also underwent a disciplinary process, which in most cases resulted in dismissal,” he told reporters after witnessing the handover of duty ceremony for the Melaka police chief at the state contingent police headquarters (IPK), today.

At the ceremony, acting Melaka police chief Datuk Md Nazri Zawawi handed over his duties to head of Licensing (Firearms Licence) for the Office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar.

Meanwhile, Azri said police were drafting a proposal to expedite the dismissal process for officers and personnel convicted of crimes, which will be submitted to the Home Ministry.

He added that the initiative is part of the Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) ongoing efforts to uphold the integrity of the force.

He also said that he would collaborate with various state and federal agencies in Melaka, particularly on traffic management, to enhance convenience for visitors.

“The most important thing is ensuring their safety. I will also work to reduce the ‘fear factor’ among tourists, so they feel comfortable exploring the city, even at night,” he said.