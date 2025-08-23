1R1JG initiative expands to industrial clusters for National Month

PUTRAJAYA: The 1 House 1 Jalur Gemilang initiative has been extended to industrial clusters to enhance National Month celebrations nationwide.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali will officially launch the expanded programme tomorrow at a Papar petrol station in Sabah.

Information Department National Policy Publications Division director Mohd Sabri Abdullah stated that this expansion aims to encourage industrial participation in flying the Jalur Gemilang.

“I wish to convey my heartfelt gratitude to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN),” he said.

“KPDN has helped us in terms of industry collaboration, and for this cluster, our partnership is with petrol stations.”

He confirmed that the initiative will also launch simultaneously at a Kuala Lumpur supermarket tomorrow.

Mohd Sabri spoke after presenting Jalur Gemilang flags to IOI City Mall assistant general manager Wilfred Wong during a ceremony here today.

He believes the industrial cluster expansion will significantly broaden the programme’s reach across Malaysian society.

“Tomorrow, the initiative will also be implemented with the industrial sector at a supermarket in Kuala Lumpur,” he told Bernama.

This expansion is expected to further strengthen patriotic spirit throughout the community ahead of National Day and Malaysia Day 2025.

Mohd Sabri specifically praised the collaborative spirit demonstrated between JAPEN and IOI City Mall.

“Today, we are pleased to receive strong support from the industry, particularly IOI City Mall.”

He emphasised that flying the Jalur Gemilang remains a powerful symbol of national pride and unity.

The 1R1JG initiative now encompasses seven distinct clusters including industrial, education, security, and health sectors.

Wong expressed his hope that the mall’s cooperation with JAPEN would continue long into the future.

He cited the traditional Malay proverb “berat sama dipikul, ringan sama dijinjing” to describe their collaborative spirit.

IOI City Mall attracts approximately three million visitors monthly, making it an ideal patriotism promotion venue.

“The opportunity to partner with the government serves as an important platform to unite people of all races.”

Wong confirmed the mall’s commitment to supporting national unity efforts, particularly among younger generations.

He firmly believes that this partnership will successfully achieve all its intended goals and objectives. – Bernama