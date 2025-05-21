PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced that the results for successful applicants to the Matriculation Programme for the 2025/2026 academic session can be checked starting at 10am today.

In a statement, the ministry said school leavers who sat for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2024 examination may check their results at https://matrikulasi.moe.gov.my.

Online registration for successful candidates will open tomorrow (May 22) and remain available until June 21 through the respective matriculation college websites.

“Students are required to report in person to their assigned matriculation colleges starting June 22 2025, as stated in their offer letters,“ the ministry said

MOE also stated that applicants who were not offered a place may submit an online appeal via https://matrikulasi.moe.gov.my from today until June 21.

The results of the appeal will be announced on June 30.