2025 Malaysia Day celebration kicks off this morning

BUTTERWORTH: The 2025 Malaysia Day celebration officially kicked off this morning as Malaysians from all walks of life began gathering at the PICCA Convention Centre @ Arena Butterworth, reflecting the nation’s enduring bond of unity.

By 9 am, the spirit of patriotism had already filled the convention centre, with visitors streaming into the foyer, which was lined with stalls from both government and private agencies, including Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the Penang Public Library Corporation, and Astro Radio.

The Malaysian Information Department (JAPEN), in collaboration with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), drew crowds with a special photo exhibition showcasing historic moments of the Malaysia Day celebrations.

Carrying the theme “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni”, the event, held for the first time in Penang, also known as the Pearl of the Orient, offered a variety of engaging activities for the public, such as a family colouring competition and an interactive Malaysia Day quiz.

Later in the evening, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib, Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (representing Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg), and Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya (representing Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor) are scheduled to grace the celebration.

The event will also be enlivened by vibrant performances featuring renowned Malaysian artistes from diverse backgrounds, including the nation’s Rock Queen Ella with Suki Low, Roshini Balachandran, as well as Sabahan and Sarawakian talents Dabra Sia and Rezza Shah.

This year’s edition is hosted in Penang, in line with the practice of rotating the celebration between Sabah, Sarawak, and Peninsular Malaysia. - Bernama