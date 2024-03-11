24 KKDW delayed projects from 2016 to 2022 to be completed before 13MP - Ahmad Zahid

KUCHING: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that the Rural and Regional Development Ministry’s (KKDW) 24 delayed projects in Sarawak, originally scheduled between 2016 and 2022, will be prioritised for completion before the launch of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said that RM1.4 billion is required for the implementation of these projects, the majority of which are focused on rural areas.

“There are additional amounts that we are finalising. We are also reassessing the allocation, due to rising construction costs and the prices of building materials. A meeting, involving ministries and central agencies, is scheduled in two weeks in Kuala Lumpur to discuss this matter.

“Other aspects, such as land acquisition, will be addressed by the state government through its own agency, which has already allocated funds to resolve such issues,” he explained at a press conference following a briefing on the implementation of Sarawak’s development projects, today.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised that the Village Link Road (JPD) project is a priority which must be expedited, to facilitate access for residents of small towns and certain cities to the main roads and the Pan Borneo Highway.

He also added that the federal government has allocated a total of RM85 million for the upgrade of logging roads in the state, which is expected to be completed this year.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid received a briefing on the latest updates regarding the implementation of development projects by the KKDW, conducted by state agencies, such as those responsible for Rural Roads (JALB), Rural Bridges (JMLB), Rural Water Supply (BALB), and Rural Electricity Supply (BELB) projects.

Additionally, four implementing agencies involved in the KKDW development programmes in Sarawak provided briefings during the session. These included the state Public Works Department (JKR), the state Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID), the state Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB), and the Technical Division of KKDW.

Meanwhile, KKDW, in a statement, said that a total of RM713.16 million has been allocated under the development of the 4th Rolling Plan (RP4) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), for this year. This funding encompasses 292 projects, comprising 70 new initiatives and 222 extensions.

“As of Oct 21, project implementation performance recorded 195 pre-implementation projects, 69 projects currently under implementation, and 26 post-implementation projects,” the statement read.